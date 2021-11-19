Phantomx Tops One Day Trading Volume of $756.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. During the last week, Phantomx has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $368,612.39 and approximately $756.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.00333928 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012334 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005906 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

