Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.03. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 6,280 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

