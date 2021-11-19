Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the October 14th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

