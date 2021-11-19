Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up 1.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

PSX traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $70.48. 60,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of -64.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.