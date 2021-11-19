Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0200 on Major Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $2,930.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,168.71 or 0.98884656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00048694 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.83 or 0.00332909 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.64 or 0.00529773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.25 or 0.00184029 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012710 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001546 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001201 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,040,512 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

