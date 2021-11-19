PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.06 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $321,734.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00227195 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00090434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

