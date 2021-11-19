Phore Price Hits $0.0653 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Phore has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phore has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0653 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $606.59 or 0.01048489 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,489,510 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.