Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

PPC opened at $28.74 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,436.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

