Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 458,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 40,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,806. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Pintec Technology has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pintec Technology by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Pintec Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pintec Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pintec Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

