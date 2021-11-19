Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $13.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.30 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.38.

NYSE:PXD opened at $179.71 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.34 and a 200 day moving average of $162.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 315,483 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $52,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $948,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,115 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,881,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

