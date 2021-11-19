Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Berry in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Berry has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $762.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.63 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 78,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Berry during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Berry during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berry by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

