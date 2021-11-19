Piper Sandler Weighs in on Murphy Oil Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.91.

MUR opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.00. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.59%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

