PirateCash Hits 1-Day Volume of $417.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $765,369.52 and approximately $417.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

