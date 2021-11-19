Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Stake Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,821 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.31% of Pitney Bowes worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3,325.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBI opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.34 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

