PIXEL (PXL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.96 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $15,146.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,676.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.82 or 0.00989688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00265539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00028403 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

