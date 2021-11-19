Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.80. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 1,862,847 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $212.82 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 726.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Platinum Group Metals by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 5,328.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the third quarter valued at $167,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

