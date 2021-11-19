Playcent (PCNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $131,781.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playcent has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.67 or 0.00222134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00090473 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,803,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

