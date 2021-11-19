PlayGame (PXG) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $333,405.10 and approximately $2,293.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00227122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

