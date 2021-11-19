Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.50. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.