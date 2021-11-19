Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.42, but opened at $41.95. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Plug Power shares last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 180,229 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

