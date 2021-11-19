POINT Biopharma Global Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PNT. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $13,312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $3,934,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $7,690,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

