Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $170.21

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.21 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 179.25 ($2.34). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31), with a volume of 460,454 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £476.27 million and a PE ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 170.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 166.81.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

