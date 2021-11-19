Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $830.97

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 830.97 ($10.86) and traded as high as GBX 835.49 ($10.92). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 819 ($10.70), with a volume of 144,985 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POLR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £819.93 million and a PE ratio of 12.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 824.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 830.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

In other news, insider Andrew Ross purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 771 ($10.07) per share, with a total value of £115,650 ($151,097.47).

Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.