Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,861 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.67% of Polaris worth $55,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $380,142,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Polaris by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $121.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.82. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

