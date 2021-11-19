Polis Trading 180% Higher This Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $10.64 million and $712,439.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polis has traded 180% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007583 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.74 or 0.00311033 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.16 or 0.00669707 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

