PolkaFoundry (PKF) Price Hits $1.94

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $66.45 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,318,599 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

