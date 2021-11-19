Polyient Games Governance Token Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $174,545.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $82.11 or 0.00140284 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.25 or 0.00222515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00090344 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

