Porch Group (PRCH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH):

11/16/2021 – Porch Group had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Porch Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Porch Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Porch Group is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2021 – Porch Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

10/22/2021 – Porch Group is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Porch Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,404. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $73,682.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,162. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Porch Group by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,106 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Porch Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after buying an additional 512,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Porch Group by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after buying an additional 2,970,655 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in Porch Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,326,000 after buying an additional 1,307,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

