Poseidon Network (QQQ) Market Cap Achieves $36.04 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, Poseidon Network has traded down 22% against the dollar. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $36.04 million and approximately $102,061.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002214 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00077161 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000169 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.