PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.69 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $2,121.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,676.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,200.23 or 0.07282401 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.10 or 0.00374681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.82 or 0.00989688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00087283 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.32 or 0.00409742 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00265539 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,028,150 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

