Powerledger Hits One Day Volume of $111.51 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Powerledger has a market cap of $270.46 million and approximately $111.51 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00048329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00220672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00090413 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger (POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 461,136,097 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

