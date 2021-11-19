PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

Several brokerages have commented on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPD by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD opened at $47.33 on Friday. PPD has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. PPD’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

