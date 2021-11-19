PrairieView Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,329 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after buying an additional 2,212,470 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,236,000 after buying an additional 73,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after buying an additional 818,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,777,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,509,000 after buying an additional 453,672 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,652. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10.

