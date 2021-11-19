PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 2,778 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

VB traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.02. The company had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,878. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $176.68 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.29.

