PrairieView Partners LLC Has $20.04 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $20,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $137.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,231. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $113.06 and a 12-month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

