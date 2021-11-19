PrairieView Partners LLC Purchases 4,767 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 151,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,020,118. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

