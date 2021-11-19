PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 866 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

VBR traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.50. The company had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.50 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

