PrairieView Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acas LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.52. 808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,901. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

