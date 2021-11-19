Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Precision BioSciences worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after buying an additional 479,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 391,818 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,382,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 313,096 shares in the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTIL opened at $9.13 on Friday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $554.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

