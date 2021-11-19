Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $488.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.96.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $8,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $4,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

