Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the October 14th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Predictive Oncology stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,542. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. Analysts predict that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POAI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POAI. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Predictive Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.