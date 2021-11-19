Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,189 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.85% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,868,000 after acquiring an additional 644,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,598,000 after purchasing an additional 300,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 178,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 108,091 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

PRLD opened at $14.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $681.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.24. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $708,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $277,822.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,784 shares of company stock worth $2,517,521 in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

