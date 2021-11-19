Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 4,799 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $471.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $451.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $355.49 and a 52 week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

