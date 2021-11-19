Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of Genpact worth $12,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,902,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 336,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,091 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,048,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,217,000 after purchasing an additional 131,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Genpact by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Genpact by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,674,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 73,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

