Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 51,855 Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 644,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,855 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 10.78% of Saga Communications worth $13,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 15,848.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 36.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SGA stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. Saga Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $28.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 39.26%.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

