Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.97% of Homology Medicines worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

