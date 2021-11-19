Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.18% of PVH worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3,169.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 62,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH opened at $121.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.09.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.