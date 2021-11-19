Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,251,811 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.09% of Cara Therapeutics worth $14,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 491,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 674,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARA shares. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $771.95 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,208 shares of company stock worth $700,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

