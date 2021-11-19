Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $17,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,188 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 758.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 783,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after acquiring an additional 692,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 318,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NCLH opened at $23.58 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

