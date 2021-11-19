Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,849 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.62% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HYFM shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $38.65 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

